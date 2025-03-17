Uniqlo keeps it cool with “Life in Linen” campaign, featuring Kareena and Sidharth

New Delhi: Uniqlo has unveiled its latest Spring-Summer campaign, “Life in Linen,” starring actors and Uniqlo brand endorsers, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra.

The Life in Linen campaign portrays linen as the ideal choice for the summer. Two distinct films showcase both, Khan and Malhotra as they go about their day wearing the brand’s linen shirts.

In the campaign, Khan is seen wearing the Uniqlo linen shirt, showcasing its light and airy texture.

She is shown soaking up the morning sunlight at home, strolling through a flower shop, and enjoying a picnic with friends, wearing Uniqlo’s linen shirts.

Khan said, “Linen is a staple in my wardrobe, especially during the hot, Indian summer. I love how it keeps me cool and comfortable and is perfect for Mumbai’s weather. Uniqlo’s linen shirts are versatile and perfect for my everyday routine.”

The video featuring Malhotra starts as he pulls up the blinds to let in the morning light. He is shown going about his day, enjoying a jog with his dog and hanging out with friends on a terrace, wearing Uniqlo’s linen shirts.

Malhotra added, “Summers call for fabrics that are breathable, comfortable, and stylish, and Linen never lets me down. The Uniqlo linen collection keeps me both comfortable and looking effortlessly sharp, making it perfect for any occasion.”

Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director, Uniqlo India, added, “Summers and linen are the perfect match. With the “Life in Linen” campaign, we aspire to highlight the quality and breathability of our linen collection – an essential for the season no matter the occasion. Made with 100% European linen, this product is a great reflection of Uniqlo’s LifeWear promise of quality and timeless appeal. Featuring Khan and Malhotra, the campaign beautifully captures our LifeWear philosophy—timeless, quality apparel for every moment.”

The campaign film features both Khan and Malhotra in a variety of pieces from the linen collection.

Khan is seen in the linen shirt, linen cotton tapered pants, and linen blend easy pants; whereas Malhotra is seen in the linen shirt, linen blend shorts and the linen blend relaxed pants.

The 30-second films will be available across multiple channels, including digital platforms, print, outdoor advertising, and in-store displays.

Watch the campaign video: