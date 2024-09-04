Ultra Play revives nostalgia of yesteryear Hindi Cinema

Delhi: Ultra Media and Entertainment Group has unveiled its latest OTT platform, Ultra Play, dedicated exclusively to streaming classic Hindi films.

With the tagline 'Har Pal Filmy,' Ultra Play aims to offer a nostalgic journey, bringing the charm of yesteryear's cinema to a new generation of viewers.

Ultra Play’s launch is supported by a new TVC that captures the essence of the platform’s tagline, ‘Har Pal Filmy’.

In this TVC, the storyline unfolds during a quintessential matchmaking setting, where potential suitors and their families engage in witty dialogues spree inspired by Bollywood films like Aradhana, Lawaaris, Half-Ticket, Kaala Sona, Awara, Beti No. 1, 3 Idiots and more.

The campaign leverages the pop-culture phrase and movie title ‘Shaadi main zaroor aana.

Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media and Entertainment Group shared his excitement, stating, “Ultra Play is our tribute to the timeless magic of Bollywood. By reviving these classic films, we are not only allowing audiences to relive their cherished memories but also introducing a new generation to the legacy of Indian cinema. Through Ultra Play, we aim to create a wholesome entertainment experience that celebrates the best of Hindi cinema, bringing families together through the love of films.”

Ultra has also unveiled ‘Ultra Gaane’, an OTT platform aimed at celebrating the golden age of Hindi cinema music.

Rajat Agrawal, COO and Director of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group added, “Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has been at the forefront of transforming India's home entertainment industry, from VHS tapes to the OTT era. Our focus on digitization and restoration ensures that classic cinematic gems are preserved for future generations to deliver an exceptional audio-visual experience.”

This new ad campaign is envisaged by Ultra Group's in-house creative team.

Brinda Agrawal, Head of Marketing, Ultra Group, further added, "Nostalgia is a powerful force that connects us to cherished memories and beloved classics. With Ultra Play, we’re not just reintroducing iconic Bollywood films; we’re reviving the magic of these cinematic gems in a way that resonates with both nostalgic fans and new viewers. Our 'Har Pal Filmy' campaign captures this essence, making classic cinema accessible and exciting once again.”