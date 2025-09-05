Tyaani Jewellery showcases men’s jewellery as part of everyday style with Jim Sarbh

New Delhi: Tyaani Jewellery by Karan Johar has released its latest campaign, Forces of Tyaani, featuring actor Jim Sarbh. The campaign explores men’s jewellery as a form of personal style and expression, reflecting a growing interest in jewellery among men as part of everyday fashion.

The film presents jewellery as a distinctive element in modern dressing, with Sarbh breaking away from traditional male accessories such as belts, watches and cufflinks, positioning necklaces, rings, and other pieces as a natural extension of style. Styled in Tyaani’s collection of 18kt yellow gold, set with uncut and cut diamonds and coloured stones, the designs bridge traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

Karan Johar, Founder of Tyaani Jewellery, said: “Style, for me, is about self-expression, and jewellery is one of the most personal and powerful ways to define it. With this campaign, we are amplifying our men’s fine jewellery offering, making it a bold and natural part of modern style. Jim embodies that spirit perfectly, effortless, authentic, and unafraid to experiment. He makes jewellery his own, which is exactly what Tyaani stands for.”

Jim Sarbh, speaking on the campaign, added: “I’ve always believed style should have an element of surprise, something that feels truly your own. Jewellery, for me, brings that unexpected edge, it’s bold yet effortless, personal yet versatile. What I love about Tyaani’s pieces is how naturally they slip into everyday style, while still making a statement. This campaign is about embracing that twist, that individuality, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The campaign marks an expansion of Tyaani’s men’s jewellery offerings, which now form a central part of the brand alongside its existing collections for women. The brand currently operates stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad, with online availability through tyaani.com.

Watch the campaign films: