New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has released a crowdsourced advertisement for its TVS Raider motorcycle, using footage captured entirely by motorcycle owners from different parts of India.

According to the company, the film has been created using user-generated content submitted by TVS Raider riders, bringing together clips recorded during everyday journeys. The project draws on contributions from riders across regions, professions and backgrounds, presenting moments captured while travelling and commuting.

The advertisement reflects the growing presence of user-created content in brand communication, with the film built around rider-submitted visuals rather than professionally produced footage. The company said the approach places emphasis on participation from its rider community and collaborative storytelling.

Commenting on the initiative, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said, “The promise of TVS Raider is about breaking the mould and celebrating individuality. With India’s first crowdsourced ad film, TVS Raider story is now fueled by community engagement, collaborative creation and growing ecosystem of rider-led content. It reflects our belief that today’s young riders are not just consuming content, they are creating it, owning it and shaping the culture around them.”

Chandni Shah, CEO, Kinnect, said, “Today, relevance is earned when brands respect and participate in culture. With Raider Bros, TVS allows real riders to define the brand in their own style, building a connection that feels earned rather than imposed.”

The company stated that the campaign is based entirely on consumer participation, with no professional actors featured in the film. The initiative highlights the role of community involvement and shared creative input in shaping brand communication within the automotive category.

Watch the campaign films: