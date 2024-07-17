TVS iQube believes every great aspiration begins with good start

New Delhi: TVS iQube launched its latest integrated marketing campaign, #AchchiShuruwat, translating to 'A Good Start.’

The campaign showcases the TVS iQube not only as a mode of transportation, but as a transformative lifestyle choice. At the heart of #AchchiShuruwat lies the belief that every journey, especially those towards realising great dreams, begins with a promise of a new dawn. It aims to symbolise independence, aspiration, and the pursuit of personal and economic growth while fostering a sense of community and connectivity among riders.

Commenting on the campaign, Saurabh Kapoor, Vice-President, Marketing, EV Business at TVS Motor Company, said, “With #AchchiShuruwat, we aim to position the TVS iQube not just as a mode of transport, but as a partner in the pursuit of dreams. We believe that every journey, no matter how small, holds the potential for a good start - a fresh, hopeful beginning towards a brighter tomorrow. TVSM will continue to partner our customers in their journey of success, by making trustworthy and superior electric mobility experience more accessible.”

Agency Credentials - Dentsu Creative Webchutney

Production House - Belief Films