TVS Apache celebrates 20th anniversary with an IPL twist

New Delhi: TBWA\India has launched a new '20:20' campaign to celebrate TVS Apache’s 20th anniversary.

The campaign plays on the numerical coincidence between TVS Apache's anniversary with cricket's T20 format through ten 20-second films during this IPL season.

Each film of the campaign draws parallels between cricketing terminology and TVS Apache's performance, showcasing professional riders performing stunts.

"Twenty years of TVS Apache represents a significant milestone that demanded something extraordinary," said Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company. "We are immensely proud to mark this milestone anniversary—a celebration of TVS Apache’s enduring legacy of performance and innovation. Our ‘20:20’ campaign is designed to honour this journey, offering a powerful platform that pays tribute to our heritage while igniting passion among millions during India’s greatest sporting spectacle. This campaign is a reflection of the shared pursuit of excellence that drives both TVS Apache and the spirit of cricket."

The campaign consists of ten films – ‘All Rounder,’ 'Appeal', 'Padding Up', 'Playing On The Front Foot', 'Standing Ovation' and more.

The films will be featured across television broadcasts during the IPL and on digital platforms, supported by an integrated marketing campaign.

Rathish Subramaniam, Creative Head-South, TBWA\India, added, "The 20-second format delivers on TBWA’s disruption methodology with multiple benefits – it reinforces the anniversary message, fits perfectly into IPL's fast-paced viewing environment, and creates snackable content for digital platforms. This efficiency in execution ensures maximum impact across all touch points whilst maintaining the campaign's core concept throughout the consumer journey."

The campaign is now live across television broadcasts during IPL matches and digital platforms.

Watch the campaign films: