trueBrowns launches Spring/Summer 2025 collection, “Qala”, with new brand film

New Delhi: trueBrowns, an ethnic lifestyle and fashion company, has launched its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, “Qala”, with a brand film that explores the journeys of modern women who have changed their passions into purposeful work.

The Qala campaign is a montage that delves into the lives of four women, including trueBrowns' Founder, Udita Bansal, artist Sneha Chakraborty, activist and author Gurmehar Kaur, and women’s wellness professional Pooja Jaiswal.

The film is set within the company’s workspaces. The film's narration, a poem, highlights the connection between the skills, passions, and ultimate purpose of these women.

According to trueBrowns, the 60-second film encapsulates its core message, "Passion to Purpose." It showcases how these women redefine what it means to align work with personal fulfillment.

Watch the Campaign: