Toyota Motor Asia celebrates journey of Toyota athletes with ‘Start Your Impossible’

Delhi: Toyota Motor Asia has partnered with Dentsu Creative Singapore to unveil the latest phase of their global corporate initiative, “Start Your Impossible,” celebrating the journey of 11 Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTA) from Asia.

With 9 of the 11 athletes competing in the upcoming Games in Paris, the Team Toyota Asia Athletes represent a range of sports including athletics, para swimming, para powerlifting, table tennis and more.

The campaign, themed “Our People are Our Strength”, aims to underscore the role of community in shaping these athletes into "Dual Heroes" – individuals who not only excel in their sports but also drive positive social change.

The campaign is launched with a series of three films introducing the athletes and showcasing how their communities have supported their journey and growth. Conceptualised by Dentsu Creative, the film is directed by Nicolas Lam with production partners Directors Think Tank.

The latest campaign asset is a series of 11 short 15-second films dedicated to the Dual Heroes, spotlighting each Team Toyota Asia Athlete as a champion of both sport and social good. The campaign is further complemented by visuals placed in out-of-home locations and across digital and social platforms, across the region. The company unveiled that messages can be sent by fans on the Start Your Impossible website.

The campaign will run across 17 markets in the region, and aims to inspire audiences worldwide with stories of perseverance, community support, and the pursuit of excellence.

Kenix Loh, Deputy General Manager, Toyota Motor Asia said, “Toyota Asia launched the Start Your Impossible global corporate initiative in 2018. Throughout the years, we have partnered with athletes who are not only passionate about sports but also desire to be agents of change to create a better world. We wish our dual heroes all the best at the biggest global sporting platform. Team Toyota members will be cheering for them.”

Prema Techinamurthi, Managing Director, Dentsu Creative Singapore added, “We are honoured to be a part of the Start Your Impossible programme, and it has been a privilege collaborating with Toyota Motor Asia and the GTTA in this process. It is a proud moment for us to have a chance to tell the uniquely Asian story of our Team Toyota Asia Athletes.”

Stan Lim, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative Singapore commented, “We've been privileged to witness the GTTA's inspiring journey firsthand. These are important stories to tell and we hope the films will inspire viewers to start their own impossible.”

The 11 Team Toyota Athletes are:

India: Murali Sreeshankar, Athletics

Indonesia: Ni Nengah Widiasih, Para Powerlifting

Malaysia: Abdul Latif Romly, Long Jump – Para Athletics

Nepal: Nabita Shresta – Table Tennis

Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem – Athletics

Philippines: Carlos Yulo, Artistic Gymnastics

Philippines: Ernie Gawilan, Para Swimming

Singapore: Toh Wei Soong, Para Swimming

Thailand: Kunvalut Vitidsarn, Badminton

Thailand: Pongsakorn Paeyo, Wheelchair Racing – Para Athletics

Vietnam: Lê Văn Công, Para Powerlifting