Too Yumm! launches K-Bomb campaign with Ananya Panday and QR-led activations

New Delhi: Snack brand Too Yumm! has announced a new campaign for its K-Bomb noodle range, featuring actor Ananya Panday as its latest celebrity association. The move follows the brand’s foray into the instant noodle segment last year.

The brand has expanded the K-Bomb portfolio with three new variants, Kimchi, Korean Chicken, and Sichuan Pepper Corn, adding to the existing Hot n Spicy and Tom Yum flavours. A new on-the-go cup noodle format has also been introduced.

To support the launch, Too Yumm! has rolled out Slurp n Spill, a short-form video series featuring Panday in a rapid-fire, podcast-style format. The series is part of the brand’s broader push to engage a younger demographic through personality-led content and alternative formats to conventional advertising.

“Ananya’s vibrant personality and strong youth connect perfectly with Too Yumm! K-Bomb’s identity as a fun & tasty noodles brand. Her influence and relatability make her an ideal fit to drive brand appeal to modern, mindful consumers,” said Yogesh Tewari, Chief Marketing Officer, Too Yumm!

As part of the campaign, QR code-based activations have been deployed across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, designed to link on-ground interactions with digital content. Out-of-home installations featuring Manga-inspired artwork were also used to create visual recall.

“Consumers today are increasingly averse to traditional advertising. To truly connect with them, brands need to offer something of value, whether it’s humour, entertainment, or insight. A celebrity podcast delivers on all fronts, seamlessly blending storytelling and star power. Our goal isn’t just for consumers to see our ad, it’s for them to enjoy the experience,” added Tewari.

The campaign is being distributed through a digital-first approach across YouTube, social media channels, and popular culture platforms, with support from Bollywood-focused pages, meme communities, and Panday’s fan base.

This initiative reflects Too Yumm!’s broader efforts to expand its presence in the noodle segment. “Too Yumm! has earned its place as a trusted snack brand,” said Tewari. “K-Bomb is our answer to the growing demand for meals that are indulgent, flavourful, and satisfying. It’s a ramen bomb that doesn’t just fill you up, but fires up your taste buds.”

Watch the campaign film :