Too Yumm! introduces anti-hangover chips; launches campaign with Varun Dhawan

New Delhi: Too Yumm! has introduced anti-hangover chips, Party Harder Chips, unveiled by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

The product, developed in collaboration with Livitup, a supplement brand from Dr Vaidya’s, incorporates ingredients commonly used in hangover-prevention formulations such as turmeric, ginger, black pepper and green tea antioxidants. Too Yumm! said these elements have been blended into the chips’ masala flavour.

Varun Dhawan, who fronted the launch campaign, said, “I love how Too Yumm! always brings something new and exciting. Party Harder Chips are a total game-changer – the snack every party needs to keep the fun going.”

The launch video features Dhawan delivering twists on well-known Bollywood dialogues while presenting the product as a party companion.

Speaking about the development, Yogesh Tewari, Chief Marketing Officer, Too Yumm!, said, “Too Yumm! has always been at the forefront of snacking disruption. With Party Harder Chips, we’re bringing the world’s first ever anti-hangover chips, the ultimate party snack. We saw how much young Indians love to snack while celebrating, but there was nothing made especially for that moment.

That’s why, Party Harder Chips: they’re bold, tasty and designed to keep the fun going. Partnering with Livitup allowed us to bring a product that not only satisfies taste buds but also genuinely supports a better next day. This is a world-first innovation and we believe it’s going to redefine what snacking looks like at every party.”

The chips are currently available on Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

Watch the campaign films :