Toh Aaj Raaste Mein Kya Suna? Spotify tunes into India’s commute culture

New Delhi: Spotify has introduced a new campaign across four regional languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam aiming to explore how music features in people’s everyday travel routines.

The advertisements pose the question, “Toh aaj raaste mein kya suna?” (So, what did you listen to on the road today?), seeking to reflect how music, often triggered by something as commonplace as a honk, a ringtone or a stray conversation, becomes part of daily journeys.

The campaign includes four separate films, each set against the backdrop of commonly used transport options in India: the bus, autorickshaw, metro, and car.

Neha Ahuja, Director and Head of Marketing, Spotify India, said, “Music has the unique power to elevate the everyday. With our latest campaign, we’re showcasing how Spotify transforms routine commutes into joyful escapes—turning travel time into meaningful listening moments that move people emotionally and mentally.”

Watch the campaign films: