Titan Smart Wearables highlights the importance of sleep in women’s well-being

New Delhi: She’s often the first one to wake up and the last one to go to bed, managing a thousand things in between. But do you know all it takes is an extra 11 minutes of sleep for her to be more present, focused and at her best in every aspect of her life?

Marking the intersection of International Women’s Day and World Sleep Day, Titan Smart Wearables has unveiled a new film that highlights the often overlooked yet incredibly important role sleep plays in a woman’s life.

The narrative of the campaign follows a woman whose mind ‘never truly clocks out’—juggling decisions, emotions, processing more, multitasking more, and caring more, long after the day is done. Through an intimate portrayal, the film captures the quiet power of pause as the protagonist chooses to reclaim her essential 11 minutes of sleep lending a new meaning to the adage "small actions makes a big difference".

The Titan symphony ties the film together, creating a powerful emotional connection with viewers.

Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Titan Smart Wearables division, said, “Take 11 emphasises how the smallest, seemingly unimportant changes can have a significant impact. It taps into a simple yet powerful insight: women need extra sleep to function at their best. This campaign aligns with Titan's approach to creating thoughtful technology addressing real needs.”

Suvajyoti Ghosh, Chief Creative Officer, Brandmovers India, said, "The ‘11-minute’ insight was a powerful revelation—highlighting our collective need for better rest. This film beautifully captures a woman cherishing those extra minutes of sleep, reinforcing Titan Smart’s commitment to women's wellness with thoughtfulness and purpose."

In a world where women often prioritise others over themselves, this campaign highlights how even a small act of self-care—like taking those extra minutes of sleep—can refresh the mind, enhance cognitive function and help reclaim control of the day.

