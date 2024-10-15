Titan Eye+ introduces ‘The Eye Test Menu’ for truck drivers; launches ad film

New Delhi: Titan Eye+ aims to increase awareness amongst truck, rickshaw and cab drivers, as well as delivery personnel. Since June 2024, Titan Eye+ has screened over 7,000 drivers in more than 900 locations across India.

As part of its aim to make Indian roads safer, Titan Eye+ has launched a drive to address a critical issue that endangers lives on the road—compromised vision among professional drivers.

This ‘World Sight Day,’ celebrated globally to raise awareness about vision impairment and the importance of eye health, Titan Eye+ acknowledges the often-overlooked eye health of those who spend most of their time on the road.

As one of many initiatives, they have introduced the “Eye Test Menu,” a creative solution aimed at reaching truck drivers who are always on the move and often overlook the importance of eye care in their demanding schedules.

Since drivers may not be always keen to come for eyecare, Titan Eye+ decided to change that by bringing eye care to them.

As part of the initiative, Titan Eye+ set up eye test camps at strategic locations such as dhabas where truck drivers take their pit stops, transforming the typical experience of stopping for a meal into an opportunity for eye care.

Instead of traditional food menus, the brand introduced an ‘Eye Test Menu’—an engaging way to screen drivers for vision problems. These menus, displayed on the walls, mimicked the format of an eye test. To place an order, drivers interacted with the ‘Eye Test Menu,’ which immediately highlighted their vision problems.

Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Marketing Head, Eyecare Division, Titan Company, said, “Every year, World Sight Day is an opportunity for Titan Eye+ to draw attention to eye care. This year we have taken the theme “Make Indian Roads Safe” and our roads are only as safe as the people who drive on them.

The ‘Eye Test Menu’ film created with the team at Ogilvy is an innovation we’re particularly proud of because it doesn’t just offer eye tests—it reaches people where they are and in a manner that catches their attention, shaking the apathy out of vision care.”

The campaign video is now live:

The eye test camps featured on-the-spot free eye exams conducted by expert optometrists at these dhabas. Drivers diagnosed with vision issues were prescribed corrective spectacles, with a range of styles to choose from, which were then shipped to their home addresses at subsidized prices.

Make Indian Roads Safe has not only brought essential eye care to the community but has already reached over 7,000 drivers and continues to expand its impact. Expanding the scope of the initiative, Titan Eye+ works closely with platforms like Namma Yatri and others to offer free eye tests to delivery partners, rickshaw drivers, and cab drivers—all critical members of the transportation ecosystem.

Studies show that 1 in 3 truck drivers in India suffer from poor vision, a condition that severely compromises their ability to drive safely. According to statistics, India’s roads witness a startling number of accidents involving large vehicles, with over 25,000 crashes (Ministry of Road Transport and highway, 2022) and more than 10,000 fatalities (Ministry of Road Transport and highway, 2022) attributed to trucks and lorries in recent years. Despite the risks involved, many drivers tend to overlook eye care, viewing it as a low priority. This initiative reflects Titan Eye+’s desire to increase awareness about eyecare amongst various communities and create a lasting impact.