Tirupati Edible Oils and Kareena Kapoor celebrate ‘Healthy Wali Happiness’

New Delhi: Tirupati Edible Oils has unveiled its new festive campaign, ‘Har Tyohar, Healthy Tyohar’ featuring Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The campaign revolves around the theme of ‘Healthy Wali Happiness,’ focusing on the importance of health as an essential component of happiness, especially during the festive season.

The campaign aims to capture the spirit of festivals celebrated with loved ones, savouring delicious dishes, and creating lasting memories. At the heart of the campaign is the idea that the right edible oil can play a pivotal role in promoting holistic well-being.

Sharing his insights on the campaign, Priyam Patel, Managing Director of NK Proteins, said, “This campaign is poised to target key markets in Gujarat and priority markets in western and northern India like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi NCR. We expect it to drive significant growth for the brand in FY 2024-25. At Tirupati, we have always been dedicated to highlighting the health benefits of our edible oils. With this vibrant new campaign, we aim to extend the goodness of Tirupati Edible Oils to even more homes.”

Khan said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Tirupati Edible Oils’ new campaign, ‘Har Tyohar, Healthy Tyohar’. Festivals are a time for joy and celebration, and I believe that good health is the foundation of true happiness. By choosing the right oil for our meals, we can make a positive impact on our health while enjoying the festive season. I am proud to support a brand that is dedicated to promoting well-being through mindful choices.”

Bhavna Shah, Deputy CEO of NK Proteins, said, “This campaign is a testament to our commitment to inspiring healthier lifestyles. As a brand, we understand the role that good nutrition plays in enhancing the quality of life. By promoting the concept of ‘Healthy Wali Happiness,’ we aim to make our consumers feel empowered to make better choices that lead to healthier, happier lives. Our goal is to be a part of every family's journey towards well-being during this festive season and beyond."

Shaileen Patel, General Manager of Business Development and Marcom at NK Proteins, added, “Through ‘Healthy Wali Happiness’, Tirupati Edible Oils aspires to motivate families to make thoughtful decisions regarding their health and well-being, ensuring every festive occasion is truly special. We aim to highlight the intrinsic link between health and happiness, showcasing that a healthy family is indeed a happy family.”

Abhay Godbole, Vice-President - VML India, said, “Tirupati Edible Oils has been a trusted name in the region, and with this campaign, we’re ready to elevate the brand to new heights in the competitive edible oil market. This campaign is more than just a celebration of colors, food, and festivals; it’s a celebration of the health and happiness that Tirupati Edible Oils brings to every meal. This festive season, Tirupati Edible Oils is not just part of the kitchen—it’s the heart of ‘Healthy Wali Happiness’ in every home.”