Timex scraps concept of ‘wasting time’ to pursue one’s passion

Delhi: Timex, the American watch brand, launched the latest iteration of their ‘Waste More Time’ campaign featuring brand ambassador, Ananya Panday. The global campaign encourages people to forget the hustle and bustle and reconnect with themselves by spending more time doing what they love most, even if others view it as a total waste of time.

Panday is seen happily gliding around her bookshelf, picking up books and seemingly immersed in work. The ad then takes a turn, showing the take of wasting time to do things that bring joy with Panday balancing books on her head while breaking into a groovy dance.

Panday balances work and play by indulging in the concept of Waste More Time with Timex.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India, shared his views about the latest campaign, “The success of the ‘Waste More Time’ campaign —which celebrates the idea of investing time in yourself and realising that is indeed time well spent — is evident through the love our consumers have been showering on Timex. The iconic brand, now in its 170th year, continues to regale consumers with its timeless designs and its belief in the importance of doing more of what brings you joy.”

Panday shared her experience, “I'm really excited about this third campaign collaboration with Timex. This is not just a campaign, it's a way of life and I see myself more aligned to life’s little joys, no holds barred. Here’s to those who live life on their own terms — let Timex be a reminder to Waste More Time.”