Times Now launches ‘Brake The Habit’ road safety initiative

New Delhi: Times Now, through its automotive vertical Times Drive, has rolled out a nationwide road safety campaign, ‘Brake The Habit’, on India’s 79th Independence Day. The initiative was flagged off by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, who said the effort underscored the need for collective responsibility to make roads safer.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) 2022 report, India records more than 4.61 lakh accidents each year, with causes including over-speeding, drunk driving, red-light jumping and mobile phone use while driving.

The six-month campaign will run across print, outdoor, digital and broadcast platforms, leading up to Road Safety Week in January 2026. It will target young and first-time drivers through college and university engagement, while also encouraging public participation through polls, on-air content and digital activations.

Times Drive has dedicated a digital section to the campaign, highlighting not only the dangers of reckless driving but also stories of timely interventions, empathy and life-saving awareness.

The initiative will roll out in phases, starting with online and on-air activations before on-ground events and community engagement.

Gadkari said, “Safety isn’t optional, it’s essential. Together, let’s Brake The Habit for a safer tomorrow.”

