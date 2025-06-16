Times Black ICICI Bank credit card releases short film tracing its conceptual journey

New Delhi: Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card has released a new short film. The card was launched in December 2024 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai as a joint effort by The Times of India Group and ICICI Bank, with support from Visa.

The newly unveiled video takes a stylised, cinematic approach to convey what the brand refers to as its “origin story.” The film features abstract visuals and metaphorical storytelling to portray the card’s design philosophy and its focus on high-end users.

“Born from the powerful convergence of The Times of India Group's legacy of trust and influence with ICICI Bank's unwavering banking heritage, the Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card is rapidly establishing itself as a legacy of distinction in the world of premium banking. The film subtly highlights this powerful synergy, underscoring the card's foundation of heritage and innovation,” said Harshita Singh, Business Head - Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card.

According to the company, the film serves as a narrative tool to explain what the card is positioned to represent in the market. The emphasis is placed on explaining features and perceived value through a symbolic, visual medium.

Ramakrishnan Gopalan, Head, Products & Solutions, India & South Asia, Visa, said, “Today, true luxury is not just in premium materials or exclusive access; it's about creating meaningful moments that elevate everyday experiences. Visa is proud to be the partner of choice powering the Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card with our worldwide reach and superior global standards of security and excellence. This co-created film captures the very essence of what the card stands for – convenience, curated experiences and the consumer at its center.”

Watch the campaign film: