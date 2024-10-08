Timely gifts save the kingdom and the king’s job in IGP’s Diwali ad

New Delhi: IGP.com has announced the launch of its new Diwali ad film under the ‘Amazing Gifts Samay Par’ campaign.

The narrative of the film is set in a pre-medieval royal court, where the value of timely gifts takes centre stage during the festive season.

In a hilarious twist, the ad shows a king—the boss—struggling to keep his employees content when the highly anticipated Diwali bonus becomes overdue.

Instead of the eagerly awaited rewards, the king whimsically starts tossing ladoos to the hilarity of the royal court. This raises the question of whether ladoos can truly make up for a missed bonus. This play demonstrates that whether employees are diligent, lazy, or perpetually on 'BRB,' IGP offers the perfect gift to suit each unique personality. The message is simple: no matter the circumstances, a thoughtful gift can make a lasting impact, and IGP ensures your gift arrives right on time—every time!

The film:

Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO of IGP, shared his thoughts on the new release: “Diwali is a festival where official gifting generates more business than personal gifting, and with this ad, we wanted to highlight that through humor and relatability. By bringing in a royal setting, we showcase the significance of rewarding employees. The idea is that appreciation through gifts has always been meaningful, regardless of the time period—At IGP, we understand that the timing of gifts is as important as the thought behind them, which is why our 30-minute and same day delivery services ensure that your gifts arrive exactly when they’re needed.”