Tilt-Brand-Solutions-calls-for-fair-pitch-practices

New Delhi: Marking International Labour Day, creative agency Tilt Brand Solutions has put out a pointed statement on its Instagram, reiterating its stand on pitch practices in the advertising industry.
While clarifying that it has no objections to participating in pitches, the agency outlined key conditions that ensure mutual respect, fairness, and efficiency.
“We don’t have a problem with the pitches, but a problem with the way they are conducted,” stated the agency in an Instagram post.
The agency emphasised that it does not require or seek a pitch fee, focusing instead on how pitches are structured.
Among the five principles Tilt highlighted:
-
Two-agency maximum: The agency will only participate if no more than two agencies are invited, refusing to be part of what it calls a “24-ideas-from-six-agencies” exercise.
-
One-round rule: Tilt expects just a single round of presentation, putting its best foot forward without repeated reworks unless the business is awarded.
-
Pre-decided scope and fees: They insist on clarity upfront to avoid “heartburn and wasted efforts.”
-
First-time partnerships only: The agency declines re-pitches from existing clients, calling them “extravagant.”
-
Direct briefing by decision-makers: A brief is least effective or evocative when it is communicated through Chinese whispers, and the same goes for feedback.