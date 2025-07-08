Tilda’s ‘Feel Home with Tilda’ campaign connects with Indians before they take off

New Delhi: Tilda, the UK-based rice brand popular among Indian households and the diaspora, has launched a new campaign titled ‘Feel Home with Tilda’ to connect with international Indian travellers. The campaign seeks to position rice not just as a staple food item but as an emotional symbol for those leaving the country.

The initiative includes large-format billboards installed at the departure terminal of New Delhi International Airport, selected for its emotional significance as a point of transition for outbound passengers. The messaging seeks to resonate with Indians departing the country, offering Tilda as a reminder of the home they leave behind.

The concept is based on the cultural role food plays in the lives of Indians, especially rice, which is often tied to tradition, rituals, and family moments. The company is targeting non-resident Indians (NRIs) and globally mobile Indian consumers through a blend of physical and digital outreach.

Graham Carter, Managing Director at Ebro India, said, “Indians have always associated rice with tradition, care, and family. With the ‘Feel Home with Tilda’ campaign, we wanted to capture those small yet significant rituals that accompany every Indian goodbye from tilak to kheer where rice quietly says the things that words can’t. Tilda is proud to be a companion to the Indian diaspora, helping them feel rooted at home even when they’re thousands of miles away.”

Puneet Kapoor, Head of Marketing, Ebro India, added, “As a brand rooted in Indian soil and celebrated worldwide, we saw a beautiful opportunity to connect with NRIs right as they step out into a new world. Even when we leave India, we carry our culture with us through the festivals we celebrate, the rituals we follow, and the food we share. And rice, especially, remains at the heart of every Indian celebration, binding generations across borders. This is our way of saying, no matter how far you've gone or how long you’ve been away, that feeling of home travels with you. And in that sense, Tilda becomes more than just rice; it’s a slice of home, served with love.”

Antony Rajkumar, CEO of StoryBoats, said, “This campaign is for every Indian who packs more than just clothes, who carries memories, spices, photos, and emotions. At the heart of this campaign is a simple but powerful insight: when you’re away from home, it’s the little things you end up missing the most. And sometimes, those little things come in a Tilda pack. That’s what Tilda is, a quiet, comforting reminder, wherever you land, a taste of home will always find you.”

The campaign is currently visible at Delhi’s international airport and is being extended across digital platforms and social media to reach both outbound travellers and established NRI communities.