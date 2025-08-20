Tiger Shroff features in JioStar’s Pro Kabaddi League season 12 campaign

New Delhi: JioStar has released the second film from its campaign for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League, titled “Ghus Kar Maarenge.” The film features actor Tiger Shroff in a cinematic spot that reflects the intensity of the upcoming season. This is the second installment in a series of campaign films leading up to PKL Season 12, which begins on August 29, 2025, live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Conceptualised by creative agency ZeroFifty, the film opens with a group of agitated neighbours confronting Tiger at the gates of his house. He steps out calmly, walking towards them in a controlled manner reminiscent of kabaddi players, and challenges them: “Ghus kar maarne ki baatein toh sab karte hain, par yahaan hum kar ke dikhate hain” (everyone talks about going on the offensive and striking, but here we do it and show it).

The campaign reflects the aggression and high-impact action associated with the league this season. The film is available in both Hindi and Marathi.

A JioStar spokesperson said, “This is going to be the most exciting season of Pro Kabaddi League yet. With changes in the format and gameplay that promise even more edge-of-the-seat action, we wanted a campaign and a face that embodies this elevated intensity. In Tiger Shroff we found the perfect personality and the idea of 'Ghus Kar Maarenge' aptly articulates the mindset of every player who steps onto the mat.”

Tiger Shroff commented, “Being part of the Pro Kabaddi League feels raw, real, and truly Indian. There’s an unmatched intensity in Kabaddi, it demands not just strength but fearless intent and total conviction. I’ve always admired how sports unravel our competitive side, and Kabaddi in particular showcases the sheer grit, resilience, and determination in every player. As we gear up for the most high-octane season yet, I’m excited to witness India’s toughest athletes rise to the challenge once again.”

Pro Kabaddi Season 12 introduces a new format and rules to ensure decisive outcomes in every match. The season will commence on August 29 with a southern derby between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, broadcast live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.