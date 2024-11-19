Thums Up teams up with Allu Arjun for campaign ahead of Pushpa 2 launch

New Delhi: Thums Up has launched its latest campaign featuring superstar Allu Arjun.

This bold new campaign, arriving just as the buzz around Pushpa 2 intensifies, promises to captivate fans of both Thums Up and Allu Arjun. The TVC is created by Ogilvy India.

In a statement, the company shared, Built around the core message ‘Thunder Hai Main,’ Thums Up brings a strong, bold taste that resonates with those who are ready to take on the world and face any challenge that comes in their way. As part of this association, the brand will soon unveil special-edition Thums Up cans featuring Allu Arjun—a collector’s item for fans and a perfect tribute to the collaboration.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head – Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Thums Up has always stood for bold new thinking and bringing extraordinary experiences to its consumers. With Thunder Hai Main, we’ve tried to capture the ultimate combination of the brand’s strength and Allu Arjun’s charisma. This December, we’re setting the stage to keep our consumers on the edge of their seats. So, grab your ice-cold Thums Up—it’s about to get intense!”

Allu Arjun said, “I’m excited to collaborate with an iconic brand like Thums Up. I have always believed that one must forge their own path and take on any challenge in life without giving in, just like the character Pushpa. Thums Up also shares this bold, unstoppable spirit and has been inspiring & fueling the Indian youth with strength & true grit.”

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, said, “Allu Arjun joins the thunderverse and announces it in his own inimitable style. What could be better than that? We are super excited to get the world to witness this thunderous collab.”