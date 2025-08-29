Thums Up makes biryani more than a meal with Shah Rukh Khan and Jagapathi Babu

New Delhi: Thums Up, part of Coca-Cola India, has launched a new campaign titled “Biryani Ek Nahi, Do Haath Se Khaate Hai”, featuring Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Telugu cinema star Jagapathi Babu. The campaign seeks to spotlight the pairing of Thums Up with biryani, framing it as a cultural ritual rather than just a meal.

The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, opens with a tense standoff between the two actors that transitions into a shared experience as biryani and Thums Up are served. It highlights the importance of slowing down to enjoy every flavour and moment, emphasising a more immersive dining experience.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Vice President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Thums Up has always stood for moments that are bigger than the ordinary. Over the last three years, we’ve shaped the biryani-Thums Up pairing into a distinct ritual. In 2023, we launched the Toofani Biryani Hunt series, which received immense love from fans across the country. Now, we’re taking this further, cementing Thums Up and biryani as social currency. It’s become a cultural signal, one that people want to share, repeat, and make their own.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “In India, we love to debate which Biryani is the best, Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, or Kolkata, but what’s undisputed is the way we enjoy it. You don’t rush biryani; you complement it with a Thums Up and let the flavours explode.”

Jagapathi Babu said: “Biryani is not just a dish where I come from, it’s a tradition. You take your time with it, the aroma, the spices, every bite has its own story. And when you’ve got a Thums Up to go with it, that story always has a perfect ending.”

Kalpesh Patankar, Group CCO at VML India, commented, “This campaign redefines the biryani experience, transforming it into a bold new ritual where one hand simply isn’t enough. We invite India to put aside all distractions, pick up their favourite biryani with one hand, grab a Toofani Thums Up with the other, and indulge in an unforgettable affair. Because biryani and Thums Up aren’t just a meal, they’re a powerful celebration of togetherness.”

The campaign will be executed across television, digital, social media, and on-ground engagement platforms, including consumer rewards such as exclusive biryani vouchers. It continues Thums Up’s exploration of cultural moments, reinforcing its association with the traditional and social enjoyment of biryani in India.



Watch the campaign films: