Thums Up highlights power of ‘Thumbs Up’ gesture

New Delhi: Thums Up has announced its new campaign, ‘Utha Thums Up, Jagaa Toofan’ for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The campaign is based on the idea that the motivating effect of a ‘thumbs up’ on athletes, encourages them to give their best performance.

Thums Up is the official global partner for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Featuring Sift Kaur Samra, Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Rubina Francis, and Sakshi Kasana, the campaign film illustrates a series of narratives showcasing real-life moments where athletes relive the power of a thumbs-up.

Commenting on the campaign, Sumeli Chatterjee, Senior Category Director, Sparkling flavours, Coca-Cola India, and South-West Asia, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of India’s Olympics and Paralympics dream. The power packed performances of our athletes in global sports over the past 4 years have filled us with immense pride. Paris 2024 will be a historic occasion, and we are honoured to support our athletes in their journey. We truly believe a simple gesture of the thumbs-up can make any moment a powerful turning point - not only for athletes, but for everyone. This gesture, paired with the iconic Thums Up brand, reflects the spirit of tenacity and unwavering determination."

Commenting on her association with the campaign, Samra said, “I’m humbled to be a part of this campaign. Knowing that countless people are cheering us with a thumbs-up gives us the courage to perform our best on the world stage. It's a testament to the support we receive from our nation.”

Commenting on her association with the campaign, Borgohain, said, “It’s a pleasure to be associated with Thums Up. Being a boxer, I've experienced the value of encouragement especially during tough matches. A simple gesture of support can be incredibly motivating, and this campaign truly emphasizes that.”

Commenting on her association with the campaign, Zareen, said, “In the ring, every thumbs Up fuels my determination to jab harder and go the distance. It's great to have Thums Up as a brand acknowledge the importance of support and belief in athletes like us.”

Commenting on her association with the campaign, Rubina Francis, “Thums Up's campaign sparks resilience and unity, showing how a simple gesture can inspire us to give our best shot.”

Commenting on her association with the campaign, Kasana said, “As athletes, the power of supporters is a force which helps us be our strongest self. In moments of uncertainty, fans can unleash the best of ourselves, enabling us to rise against all odds.”

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer Ogilvy India (North), said, “There is great power in one thumbs up. It can awaken a storm inside you, and lift you just when you are about to give up. Now imagine, what a billion thumbs up can do. This Olympics, we are sending our athletes to strike thunder with the power of a billion thumbs up. And that’s the emotion we wanted to capture with this new Thums Up campaign. Utha Thums Up, Jagaa Toofan.”