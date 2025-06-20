Thums Up enters zero-sugar segment with XForce; records strong initial sales

New Delhi: Thums Up has expanded its beverage portfolio with the introduction of Thums Up XForce, a zero-sugar soft drink launched earlier this year.

The product has reportedly seen over 100,000 pre-bookings prior to release and has sold 2.5 million unit cases since its debut in March, according to the company.

Positioned in the Diet and Lite beverage category, Thums Up XForce marks the brand’s foray into a segment that continues to see increased consumer demand. The product is targeted at younger consumers seeking sugar-free options with strong flavour profiles. Despite being in the market for five decades, Thums Up continues to release new product variants to align with evolving preferences.

Thums Up XForce features updated packaging that departs from its traditional design language. According to the company, the look reflects a more modern, youth-oriented aesthetic and aligns with the brand's messaging around self-expression and confidence.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Our strategy with Thums Up XForce is all about responding to changing consumer behaviours, especially the rising demand from young adults for bold, authentic experiences without settling or compromise. By innovating within our homegrown brand, we’re extending Thums Up’s legacy and stepping confidently into the fast-growing zero-sugar category. This consumer-first mindset helps us lead the market with a product that truly connects, while meeting the evolving lifestyle preferences of today’s generation.”

