Thums Up brings SRK and Allu Arjun together for ‘Dum Hai Toh Dikha' campaign

Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s billion-dollar homegrown brand, has launched its latest campaign, “Dum Hai Toh Dikha”, a bold call to the youth who strive for greatness and thrive in the face of challenges.

The brand brings in two cinematic legends—Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun— for a power-packed campaign.

Both icons epitomise the essence of “Dum Hai Toh Dikha,” embodying a relentless drive that mirrors Thums Up’s signature intensity.

With “Dum Hai Toh Dikha,” the brand amplifies its legacy, encouraging today’s generation to step up with determination and own their moment.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head – Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Thums Up has consistently championed those who rise to challenges, demonstrating their resolve through action. The new campaign 'Dum Hai Toh Dikha' reinforces this ethos, urging the youth to step forward and show the world what they’re made of. The unprecedented collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun makes this campaign extremely special for us. The two cinematic legends epitomise the perseverance and strength that Thums Up embodies, making this collaboration a perfect match.”

Allu Arjun said, “Collaborating with Thums Up has been an incredible experience. The campaign resonates deeply with my belief in forging your path and proving your worth. I'm excited to be part of a campaign that inspires this generation to take on challenges fearlessly.”

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I’ve always believed that real strength is about standing tall in the face of adversity. That’s what Thums Up has symbolised for years, and ‘Dum Hai Toh Dikha’ brings this belief to life in the most powerful way.”

Commenting on the creative insight behind the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Dum Hai Toh Dikha is a power-packed challenge to India’s youth. In a world that tells them to wait, Thums Up tells them to go for it. Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun unleash high-octane action, leading the charge as mentors who challenge the youth to take on the odds and prove their mettle. This a new era for Thums Up, the ultimate energizer for the youth.”

