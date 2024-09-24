This festive season, Sawar Ke Aana with Swiss Beauty

New Delhi: Swiss Beauty has unveiled its festive campaign "Sawar Ke Aana" featuring brand ambassador and actress Taapsee Pannu. The campaign encourages everyone to get ready for the celebration season by elevating their look with Swiss Beauty’s curated range of makeup products.

As a part of the campaign, Swiss Beauty has released an ad film starring Pannu. In the opening sequence, you see her getting decked up for festivities. She adorns herself with Swiss Beauty’s signature products, from the delicate touch of mascara on her lashes to the perfect stroke of liquid lipstick on her lips. The film concludes with a tagline, “Tyohaar mein taiyaar toh sab honge, tum sawar ke aana.”

Pannu, Actor and Brand Ambassador, Swiss Beauty, said, “Festivals are about embracing joy, togetherness, and, most importantly, yourself. With Swiss Beauty’s innovative range, it’s not just about looking ready—it’s about feeling empowered. Whether it’s a bold lipstick or a touch of mascara, their products allow me to enter any celebration feeling confident and radiant. I’m excited to be part of the 'Sawar Ke Aana' campaign, which inspires everyone to elevate their look and make this festive season truly unforgettable.”

Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, “With 'Sawar Ke Aana,' we aim to inspire everyone to go beyond just getting ready and embrace a whole new level of self-expression this festive season. Our products are designed to enhance natural beauty and make every occasion unforgettable. The campaign's message of self-expression and empowerment aligns perfectly with the festive spirit, encouraging individuals to embrace their true selves and shine brightly.”