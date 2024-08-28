There’s something ‘Biba’ about Kriti Sanon

Delhi: Biba has announced the collaboration with Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador.

With the campaign titled “There’s something Biba about her,” the ad-film which has been conceptualised and executed by Enormous Brands, aims to encapsulate the spirit of Biba—where traditions meet modernity in every outfit.

The film, starring Sanon, aims to capture the story of India’s rich cultural tapestry.

Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director of Biba Fashion, shared his enthusiasm on the collaboration, stating, "We are happy and excited to have Kriti Sanon as part of the Biba family. Kriti is the epitome of the modern Indian woman—confident, graceful and deeply connected to her roots, which aligns perfectly with the Biba ethos. Her journey from a talented actress to a beloved household name mirrors our brand’s evolution over the years. This partnership is not just about endorsing a collection; it’s about celebrating the spirit of every Biba woman and girl who embraces tradition while stepping confidently into the future.”

Speaking about her association, Sanon said, “I am elated to be a part of the Biba family and launch the stunning Festive collection. Biba is a brand that celebrates Indian heritage and empowers women through fashion. It's a brand that truly understands the modern Indian woman and her evolving style and offers something stylish for every occasion and age group.”

Tanima Kohli, Copy Group Head at Enormous, shared 'The film celebrates the spirit of the modern Indian woman—independent, successful, and one who is unafraid to embrace her Indian culture and roots. And in doing so, we created a campaign that could only be owned by an iconic brand like Biba.”