The Sleep Company teams up with Anil Kapoor to tackle sleep disruption from tech

New Delhi: StevePriya has developed a new campaign for The Sleep Company, featuring actor Anil Kapoor. The campaign highlights the role of technology in disrupting sleep, positioning the SmartGRID mattress as a counterpoint.

The film opens with a couple struggling to sleep, turning to their virtual assistants for help. The responses are robotic and ineffective, setting the stage for Kapoor’s entrance. His character introduces the SmartGRID mattress, which is positioned as a technology designed to improve rest, rather than interfere with it.

Priyanka Salot, Co-Founder of The Sleep Company, said, “We’re constantly surrounded by technology designed to stimulate, not slow us down, and that’s taking a toll on our sleep. With the ever-iconic Anil Kapoor fronting this campaign, we wanted to spotlight a simple truth: not all tech helps you rest. SmartGRID is the only sleep technology built to support your body into peaceful sleep, even when the world around you won’t.”

Priya Pardiwalla, Chief Creative Officer of StevePriya, added, “We rely on tech for everything. Even our sleep. We ask it to dim lights and play lullabies. But what if it genuinely can’t help. By pairing real-life frustration with humour and the legendary Anil Kapoor, we turned the spotlight back where it belongs: on smarter sleep, not smarter gadgets. The SmartGRID isn’t just another mattress, it’s a rethink of how comfort and technology should work together, quietly, to give people the best and most peaceful sleep ever.”

Watch the campaign films:





