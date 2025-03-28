The night is ‘Yours to Take’ says Budweiser 0.0 campaign

New Delhi: Budweiser 0.0 has launched a new campaign ‘Yours to Take’, an anthem celebrating the spirit of self-expression.

As per Budweiser, the digital film aims to capture the journey from the pre-show anticipation to the moment when individual spirits merge into a collective heartbeat, powered by a global anthem that captures the essence of Indian youth culture.

Vineet Sharma, Vice-President Marketing and Trade Marketing, AB InBev India, said, “Live Music festival Culture has become a defining force for young India – a space where they seek premium, immersive experiences that reflect their individuality. 'Yours to Take' is an anthem for the youth, a global call to live boldly and celebrate the power of music and self-expression. With Budweiser 0.0, we're elevating the festival experience, championing the fans who make these moments memorable.”

Beyond digital platforms, ‘Yours To Take’ will be featured through activations at music festivals and cultural events across India and beyond. These will feature pop-up experiences and interactive installations, creating tangible touchpoints for consumers.

Budweiser 0.0's 'Yours to Take' campaign is now rolling out across major metropolitan centres and festival destinations throughout India.

Watch the anthem here: