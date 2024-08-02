The House Party by Tira features beauty “For Every You”

Delhi: Tira announced the launch of its latest campaign - “The House Party” which brings its 3 ambassadors – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan together again for this campaign.

The House Party is aimed at showcasing beauty in all its forms. The campaign features a house party, where guests express their style and personality, aimed at reinforcing the belief that beauty is truly for everyone.

"Our goal with 'The House Party' is to showcase beauty in all its forms. Since its inception, Tira has aimed to foster a sense of community and belonging, where everyone feels seen and inspired to express themselves." said Tejas Kapadia, Head of Marketing and VP at Tira. “We encourage people to celebrate genuine joy of beauty and reinforce Tira's position as disruptors in the beauty industry.”

This film has been produced by Indian film maker Shakun Batra and directed by Nicolas Davenel and Vanessa Dumont, a director duo from Paris.