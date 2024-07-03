The Great Khali explores Asus TUF Gaming Laptops

New Delhi: Asus has announced the launch of its latest campaign, TUF Bano TUF!. Asus has teamed up with The Great Khali, the first Indian-born World Heavyweight Champion in history.

The campaign features a storyline where Saloni Pawar, known as Meow16K, showcases her new Asus TUF Gaming laptop. Her friend, Rohan Ledwani, known in the esports arena as HydraFlick, is initially unimpressed but soon realises the laptop's true potential.

As Meow selects The Great Khali as her in-game character, HydraFlick is astonished to experience Khali's formidable presence in the room, illustrating the laptop's ability to bring games to life with stunning realism. The campaign cleverly showcases the exceptional gaming experience provided by TUF, leaving HydraFlick in awe as everything returns to normal once the game ends.

Speaking of the collaboration, Khali said, "I'm thrilled to partner with Asus. Just like in the ring, where strength and resilience are crucial, the TUF Gaming laptops are built to endure and perform at the highest level. This campaign perfectly captures the essence of toughness and the immersive experience that TUF Gaming offers."

"The Great Khali epitomises the spirit of toughness and power, qualities that are fundamental to our TUF Series," said Paramjeet Singh, Marketing Head, Consumer PC and Gaming, Systems Group at AUS India. "Khali's renowned legacy and formidable performance in the ring make him the ideal match for this campaign. Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase that TUF Gaming laptops are not just about playing games; they are about experiencing them in the most realistic and powerful way possible."