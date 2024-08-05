The Body Shop and Diana Penty highlight Edelweiss skincare range

Delhi: The Body Shop has launched the Edelweiss skincare range. The brand collaborated with Diana Penty to promote their new range.

In this new digital film, Penty presents the Edelweiss based morning skin care routine.

Harmeet Singh – Chief Brand of Marketing, Product and Digital, at The Body Shop Asia South, commented, “The Body Shop’s edelweiss extract is harvested by a team of passionate experts in the Swiss Alps. These specialist growers responsibly source, manage and organically cultivate the edelweiss flowers, ensuring the highest quality extract is concentrated within the formulation. We are delighted to collaborate with Diana Penty to highlight this fantastic ingredient, the beauty industry’s best-kept secret, with 43% more antioxidant power than retinol.”

Penty said, “Caring for my skin is an essential part of my daily routine. The Body Shop’s most-loved Edelweiss Skincare range not only helps to protect my skin from pollution but also helps it look and feel stronger and smoother. This collection combines vegan ingredients with effective results, offering a perfect mix of self-care and ethical beauty.”