tgthr & Ultraviolette get India on the road to F77 Mach 2

Delhi: Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive (UV) has launched upgraded F77 Mach 2.

tgthr was tasked with the launch of the F77 Mach 2.

The journey started off on the tracks of the Buddh International Circuit, with a film shot by tgthr showcasing the different personas of a UV rider. Taking it further, Supercar Blondie, a YouTuber, reviewed the bike.

The activity was leveraged with a mix of short and long format content across multiple regional news channels like Republic India, Aaj Tak, Manorama Online, ABP, TV9 and DailyHunt.

Rahul Vengalil, Co-Founder and CEO, tgthr, said, “The Indian motorcyclist today might not speak in English but their demands for a sophisticated bike focusing on technology and design are no less. With this integrated campaign, we’ve managed to make the F77 Mach 2 a part of that conversation in Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and three other languages.”

Arjuna Gaur, the director of the launch films, said, “It’s not just an electric motorcycle. It’s an experience. A feeling. An emotion. A ride that breaks you away from the mundane reality you are trapped into a zone which you want to be a part of. We are lucky to find such a great client who made sure that every bit of the campaign embodied the vision of the bike’s creation.”

tgthr Credits:

Rahul Vengalil – Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, tgthr.

Aalap Desai - Chief Creative Officer & Co-founder, tgthr.

Anadi Sah - National Creative Director, Chief Innovation Officer & Founding Partner, tgthr.

Vibhor Yadav - Regional Creative Officer & Founding Partner, tgthr.

Pragati Rana - Regional Creative Officer, Head of Originals & Founding Partner, tgthr.

Anirudh Venugopal - Sr. Creative Director, Head of Culture & Founding Partner, tgthr.

Rohit Varghese – Sr. Vice President & Founding Partner, tgthr.

Nitish Sarkar – Head of AI Studio and Lead, Digital Production.

Ishanya Preetham – Account Manager, tgthr.

Jilu Jose – Copywriter, tgthr.



Director: Arjuna Gaur

Producer: Hitank Kedia

D.O.P: Tassaduq Hussain

1st A.C.: Arif Bashir Wani

Associate Director: Pratyush Negi

Casting Director: Shivam Gupta (Radha Krishna Entertainment)

Production Designer - Diksha Sharma (Artistocreate)

⁠Art Assistant: Palak Khandelwal

Line Producer: Umang Agarwal (Angel Sapna Movies LLP)

Costume Stylist - Shreya Singh

Precision Rider - Jassi and Ankit

Steady Camera - Nitish Singh (Starc Films)

Balarka - Divay Puri

⁠Still Photographer: Asif Zubairi

Accountant: Devendra Amey





Post Production Credit

Offline Editor: Suraj Jagtap

Colorist: Davide Pini (Studio Skwer)

Online Editor: Bibash Goswami (Blab Studio)

CGI: Hitesh Soni( Pin Crowd Studio) and Kalesha Syed (Wacky Voxel Studio)

Music Director: Jaydeep Hora

Sound Design & Re-recording Mixer: Kaarthic Jayanthi Senthil (MPSE)

Voice Over: D. Wood