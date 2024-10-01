tgthr & Ultraviolette get India on the road to F77 Mach 2

Delhi: Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive (UV) has launched upgraded F77 Mach 2.
tgthr was tasked with the launch of the F77 Mach 2.
The journey started off on the tracks of the Buddh International Circuit, with a film shot by tgthr showcasing the different personas of a UV rider. Taking it further, Supercar Blondie, a YouTuber, reviewed the bike.
The activity was leveraged with a mix of short and long format content across multiple regional news channels like Republic India, Aaj Tak, Manorama Online, ABP, TV9 and DailyHunt.
Rahul Vengalil, Co-Founder and CEO, tgthr, said, “The Indian motorcyclist today might not speak in English but their demands for a sophisticated bike focusing on technology and design are no less. With this integrated campaign, we’ve managed to make the F77 Mach 2 a part of that conversation in Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and three other languages.”
Arjuna Gaur, the director of the launch films, said, “It’s not just an electric motorcycle. It’s an experience. A feeling. An emotion. A ride that breaks you away from the mundane reality you are trapped into a zone which you want to be a part of. We are lucky to find such a great client who made sure that every bit of the campaign embodied the vision of the bike’s creation.”
