'Tested by Relationships' propels Duroflex in new campaign

New Delhi: In its latest campaign for the wedding season, Duroflex has shifted focus from a conventional picture of a relationship to the every day, shared moments that define today’s evolving relationships.

Duroflex's campaign, “Tested By Relationships,” highlights how its innovative sleep and comfort solutions help create the ideal environment for these couples to thrive, comfortably and with ease.

The campaign comprises one digital ad film and four short films focused on products. It showcases a young couple attending a wedding, where they navigate light-hearted, relatable moments such as wedding-day stress, playful mishaps, and affectionate exchanges. Throughout, Duroflex products act as the unsung heroes, offering a supportive, comfortable backdrop for their shared experiences. From cosy moments on Duroflex recliners and sofas to restful nights on the Wave Plus Smart Bed and India’s first firmness adjustable mattress Neuma, the campaign positions the brand as the ultimate partner in creating welcoming spaces that reflect modern love.

The new campaign emphasises inclusivity, connecting with young couples who are redefining the conventional notion of commitment. It celebrates couples and those who choose to prioritise meaningful connections over societal norms. For Duroflex, comfort is more than just a product, it’s an essential element of the shared experiences that help modern couples grow together, no matter how they define their relationship.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, CEO – Duroflex Group, commented, “Duroflex is trusted by 2 million families for their day-to-day comfort and sleep. When a person chooses a partner, they do so after careful consideration, and their partner's little quirks like snoring or peculiar habits are something they adjust to. As a brand, we want to do our part by providing solutions that cater to these little quirks. That is why Duroflex is Tested & Trusted by Relationships. Our new campaign represents a meaningful shift in how we engage with young couples and launching it during the peak wedding season we stand by couples who have decided on commitment in a different way. As they redefine love and commitment, we wanted to reflect their evolving lifestyles in a way that feels real and relatable. That is why when it came to choosing someone who could bring this vision of ours to life, Ruchir Arun, the famed director of Little Things was just the right fit.”

Ruchir Arun, Director of the ad films, also shared, “This campaign is all about capturing the realness of relationships in a way that feels natural and joyful. The moments we portray are playful, imperfect, and true to life, just like the couples we’re celebrating. Our aim was to show the humorous, light-hearted side of shared experiences, and how Duroflex products effortlessly fit into those moments. We didn’t want it to be just another wedding ad; instead, we focused on showing how comfort and connection are fundamental to every couple’s journey, no matter how they choose to define their relationship.”

Shivani Gairola, the writer of the films, said, “This wedding season, Duroflex wanted to celebrate all kinds of loving relationships. A marriage is a wonderful union, but love and togetherness exist in so many other forms. All of them are somehow made to feel less than a marriage, with even the social media algorithm constantly bombarding you with wedding content. Our film is not a stance or a statement; it’s just a fact. That happiness is happiness. PS: I wrote this campaign while planning my own wedding, so the irony is not lost on me.”