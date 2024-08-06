TechnoSport urges to ‘SportYourSpirit’ amidst Olympics

Delhi: Activewear brand TechnoSport has launched its latest campaign, ‘Sport Your Spirit’, amidst the Olympics 2024. Conceptualised and developed by 21N78E Creative Labs, the campaign aims to highlight the importance of being active every day for each of us.

The campaign showcases regular people whose biggest competition is themselves. Instead of a montage of peak performance athletes, the campaign shows that victory for regular people is just on the other side of their inhibitions.

Puspen Maity, CEO of TechnoSport, commented, “As a company dedicated to athleisure wear, we understand the transformative power of staying active. Our mission aligns perfectly with TechnoSport’s vision of making athleticism accessible to everyone. We believe that the right apparel can empower individuals to overcome their inhibitions and embrace a healthier lifestyle. This campaign is a testament to the everyday victories that define true success.”

Commenting on the film, Sunil Karthik, Head of Marketing at TechnoSport, said, “Our goal is to ensure that everyone can pursue their athletic side regardless of what life stage or physical fitness levels they are at. Our products are infused with cutting-edge tech to enable the wearer to just focus on getting on with whatever it is they are doing without the inconveniences of having to deal with the worry of finding the appropriate apparel. The film is aimed at celebrating these everyday winners.”

Don Bosco – CSO and Head South at 21N78E Creative Labs, added, “In a landscape dominated by professional athletes, our mission is to ensure that non-professional enthusiasts are equally empowered. Our key insight is that intent drives execution. TechnoSport is dedicated to democratizing athleticism, making it accessible to all. Our objective is to inspire individuals to take that crucial first step, as it sets the foundation for all subsequent achievements. This film was meticulously conceptualized during the Olympics to capitalize on the Olympic fever, resonating with this vision while maintaining our brand’s integrity within the athletic domain.”