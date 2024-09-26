Tata Tea Gold celebrates Durga Pujo with Kumartuli craftsmanship

Delhi: Tata Tea Gold aims to celebrate this festive season by bringing alive the craftsmanship of Kumartuli. Tata Tea Gold has launched limited edition Kumaratuli-themed festive packs and leveraged technology to bring them alive.

Based on the theme ‘Kumartuli Art is the Heart of Bengal,’ the five-pack series captures the essence of Pujo through five symbolic elements each celebrating the five days of Pujo: Dhaki, Shankho Dhwani, Ashtami Pujarin, Dhunuchi dance, and Sindoor Khela.

Each element has been depicted through figurines which are meticulously sculpted in the Kumartuli style. Each pack also features a QR code- upon scanning the same, the figurines come to life in an AR-Enabled environment through the phone. Therefore, the consumers can project the dhaki playing the dhaak, or the Pujarin doing the aarti or the dancer immersed in dhunuchi dance in their home environments through this AR filter.

Extending the theme, the brand has also leveraged animated OOH. These hoardings showcase moving figurines, crafted in the Kumartuli style, designed to bring the celebrations to life.

To further amplify the campaign, the brand has now launched a digital-led film campaign which celebrates the essence of Kumartuli. Set in a traditional Bengali mansion, the film opens with a sculptor from Kumartuli working in the compound. Kids who are in a festive mood then curiously ask the sculptor about their Pujo gifts. The sculptor gifts them miniature figurines that also feature on limited edition festive packs and represent Dhaki, a woman blowing the conch, Ashtami Pujarin, a man engaged in dhunuchi dance and two women celebrating Sindoor Khela. The film transitions to the evening, where the kids place their figurines and are astonished to see them come alive and join in the celebration.

Commenting on this, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “Tata Tea Gold, West Bengal’s favorite tea brand, has always taken pride in celebrating the region's art, culture, and heritage. Durga Pujo is the biggest festival in West Bengal and this year, in collaboration with the sculptors of Kumartuli, we are humbled and delighted to present their unparalleled artistry through our 360-degree festive campaign.”