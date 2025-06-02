Tata Salt brings back iconic jingle with new campaign focusing on children’s mental development

New Delhi: Tata Salt has launched a new edition of its ‘Namak ho Tata ka… Tata Namak’ campaign, building on the response to last year’s effort. The latest version aims to reinforce the emotional connection the brand holds with Indian households while highlighting the functional benefits of iodine in children’s mental development.

The 2.0 campaign comprises eight short films that revisit the familiar jingle with updated messaging. While maintaining a nostalgic tone, the campaign draws attention to the role of iodine in supporting sharper cognitive growth in children.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the films depict everyday scenes across various cultural settings, including Hindi-speaking households, Bengali families, and Marathi homes. The stories are designed to resonate with different generations and portray Tata Salt as part of daily domestic life—whether during lullabies, school lessons, weddings or family meals.

One film features a teacher using the jingle to explain the significance of iodine in a school environment. Another shows a household where Tata Salt features subtly in meals and conversations. Four of the eight films were released during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with the rest expected to follow.

Commenting on the campaign, Deepika Bhan, President – Packaged Foods, Tata Consumer Products, said, “This is a beautiful, natural follow-up to our last year's campaign, presenting the iconic jingle again in a refreshing way."

Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer - Mumbai & Kolkata, Ogilvy, added, “Tata Salt wanted to tell people about building sharper minds through iodine addition. But how do you make something as vital as child's mental development impossible to ignore? So, we turned to the 80’s, an era that made everything unforgettable through a jingle. We took our iodine story, dressed it in 80s flair, and sent it through every corner of Indian life, from vidaais, to classrooms to kitty parties. This is our love letter to a golden era of advertising, reimagined for today’s India.”

The campaign seeks to blend emotional storytelling with public health messaging, continuing Tata Salt’s effort to position itself as a trusted staple in Indian kitchens.

Watch the campaign film: