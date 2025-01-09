Tata Play humorously dispels the myth of DTH services being expensive

New Delhi: Tata Play has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Sirf Lage Mehenga,’ celebrating the new year and the harvest season.

Tata Play’s Super Value Packs, offer budget-friendly entertainment experiences including genres like general entertainment, news, sports, music, movies, devotional, Kids and more.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the ‘Sirf Lage Mehenga’ campaign showcases a series of overstatement parody films that humorously dispels the myth of DTH services being expensive. The films highlight how Tata Play delivers entertainment at an affordable price.

By weaving humour into nail-biting situations, the films emphasise the joy of discovering original and premium entertainment that is available on television. The campaign has been customised in different languages to appeal to viewers across the country.

The campaign will be promoted on high-impact channels and on digital mediums across markets to reach the target audience.

A total of 2 films in multiple languages will be rolled out by the brand in the next few days.

The ads: