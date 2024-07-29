Tata Neu highlights ‘bets gone wrong’ to spotlight HDFC Bank Credit Card’s offers

Delhi: Tata Neu has launched a creative digital ad campaign to promote their co-branded Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card. The campaign features a series of films that depict the penalty being paid by people for not believing in the card's offer.

The films conceptualised in-house centre around the theme of "a bet gone wrong." Each vignette opens with a scenario where the protagonist, being overconfident in their knowledge, has made a friendly wager and lost. The protagonist is seen facing the penalty and reiterating what they have discovered about the Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card offers.

Commenting on the campaign, Abhimanyu Lal, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Digital, said, “The Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit card has been a huge hit with our customers since its launch, becoming one of the fastest cards to cross the 1 million mark. It provides a host of benefits and rewards across categories with up to 10% NeuCoins, when you spend on Tata Neu. The objective of the campaign was to drive awareness around the benefits of the credit card, with our core audiences. With an interesting slice-of-life approach the integrated digital campaign is targeted at digital savvy customers, who look to make the most of their spends with credit cards. The campaign will run across all major digital platforms including Google, Meta, and OTT.”

One of the films shows a father losing a bet, and as a consequence his daughter is playfully applying makeup to him, leaving him looking like a clown. Another shows a comically half-shaven man, another result of a lost wager. In the third film, a man is seen cutting a whole lot of onions and weeping, as he gets even more onions to cut, as his penalty.

In each scenario, the protagonists acknowledge the outcomes of their bets, nudging viewers to note the benefits of the Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card and learn from their mistakes.