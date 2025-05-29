Tata Copper+ brings traditional copper water practice to a modern format

New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products has introduced Tata Copper+, a non-carbonated, water-based beverage inspired by the long-standing Indian tradition of storing and drinking water from copper vessels.

This practice, often associated with wellness benefits, has been a part of Indian households for generations. The product brings this legacy into a convenient, ready-to-drink format designed to suit today’s fast-paced lifestyles.

The launch campaign, currently airing on television and digital platforms, features a short film set on a train. The narrative begins with a bottle of Tata Copper+ placed on a berth. An elderly passenger sets down a traditional copper water bottle next to his meal, while a younger man places a Tata Copper+ bottle beside his own food. A quiet moment of recognition follows.

The older man notices the copper-inspired design of the Tata bottle. The younger passenger smiles and gestures playfully with a “Same pinch,” sparking a warm moment of shared understanding. The ad concludes with the older man pinching the young man’s cheek, saying, “Same to same, beta,” capturing the connection between tradition and modernity.

Speaking about the campaign, Partha Biswas, President and Head – RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products, said, “We have always believed in creating products that are rooted in trust and, more importantly, reflect the evolving needs of Indian consumers. With Tata Copper+, we bring alive the timeless wellness benefits of copper in a format that fits today’s lifestyle. This campaign is a celebration of shared values across generations and a reminder that the wisdom of our past still holds relevance in the present.”

Watch the campaign film: