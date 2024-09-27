Tata Capital aims to ‘Mitaye Faasle' between people and their goals

New Delhi: Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group presented its latest campaign, ‘Mitaye Faasle’, featuring brand ambassador Shubman Gill.

The campaign is inspired by the insight that even after putting in relentless efforts, individuals sometimes fall short of achieving goals that they set for themselves. These may be a new home, a new vehicle, expanding their business, funding their child’s education and many others. The campaign ‘Mitaye Faasle’ talks about how Tata Capital can help customers achieve their goals by being the financial enabler and bridging the gap between their efforts and their aspirations.

The campaign comprises a series of 3 films that draw parallels between Gill’s journey, and that of consumers.

Speaking on the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer –Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital, said, “The“'Mitaye Faasle' campaign talks about the immense efforts made by customers in achieving their goals, and the role of Tata Capital in empowering them financially. The stories draw parallels between Shubman Gill’s remarkable story of overcoming challenges and that of our customers. Just as Gill’s journey symbolises perseverance and success, our customers too put in persistent efforts to achieve their goals. Tata Capital’s role remains that of helping customers realise their aspirations. We are sure that these stories will resonate with all our current and potential customers.”