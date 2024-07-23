Tasva honours team India's Olympics journey with ceremonial attire

Delhi: Tasva, the menswear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) and designer Tarun Tahiliani, have announced the launch of its latest campaign, celebrating its partnership as the Official Ceremonial Dress Partner for Team India at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The campaign film depicts life's treasured occasions, such as weddings, childbirth, and milestone anniversaries. However, it emphasises that the most special day of all is when an athlete represents their country in the Olympics.

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head of Tasva, said, "We are immensely proud to be the Official Ceremonial Dress Partner of Team India for the upcoming Paris Olympics. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to crafting timeless, exquisite garments that reflect national pride and cultural heritage. Our campaign film beautifully conveys the emotions and significance of this unique occasion, highlighting the amazing craftsmanship and design that Tasva stands for."