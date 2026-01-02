New Delhi: Tanishq has released a new television commercial centred on natural diamonds, featuring Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in their first on-screen appearance together. Conceptualised by Kommune, the film is part of a broader set of narratives examining the meaning, rarity and emotional resonance associated with natural diamonds.

The film draws from the real-life relationship between Azmi and Akhtar, presenting an intimate conversation that explores familiarity, difference and long-term companionship. Set as a quiet exchange between the two, the narrative reflects on shared backgrounds, personal contrasts and the assumptions people make about compatibility. The story establishes a parallel between enduring human bonds and natural diamonds, framing both as shaped by time and experience.

During the film, Azmi and Akhtar speak about how their marriage was often perceived as arranged because of their similar upbringing, including the fact that both their fathers were poets. The conversation moves between shared sensibilities and light-hearted observations about their differences, with Azmi’s attention to detail contrasted against Akhtar’s more free-flowing nature. The film concludes with the reveal of the Soulmate Diamond Pair, created from a single natural diamond, positioning rarity and permanence as central ideas.

The campaign also sits within a wider set of films that address consumer understanding of natural diamonds. These additional narratives focus on verification, origin and transparency, highlighting the use of in-store tools that allow customers to assess authenticity and light performance through Tanishq’s Diamond Expertise Centres.

Commenting on the film, Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, said, “For certain moments, relationships and milestones, only a natural diamond will do. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar represent this beautifully through a bond that is truly unique and has grown richer with individuality and time. We are delighted to have them share their story together on screen for the first time with us. A natural diamond is not just a jewel; it is an emotion.

What makes this even more meaningful today is the confidence we offer our customers. Through advanced technology and tools at our Diamond Expertise Centres, available across our stores, customers can transparently verify that their diamond is natural and experience its light performance, giving them complete assurance in choosing Tanishq diamonds.”

Roshan Abbas, Managing Director, Kommune/RAP, added, “Getting Javed sahib and Shabana ji to collaborate with Tanishq was truly a dream come true. From day one, there was genuine enthusiasm across the teams, and it carried through every stage of the process. Their quiet authenticity and infectious charm brings a rare depth to the film. Tanishq has consistently raised the bar with purpose-led storytelling, and this is a landmark project we’re proud to have partnered.”

Watch the campaign film: