Tanishq celebrates equal partnership in marriage

Delhi: Rivaah by Tanishq launches a heart-warming campaign that celebrates the modern bride who charts her own narrative.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign highlights her mind-set, beliefs, and how it holds true for her wedding as well.

Tanishq has launched its first-ever 3-minute-long multilingual film on Television, representing India’s diversity and adding to the brand’s legacy of compelling and expansive storytelling.

This multi-starrer film features actors from various regions.

For Marriages Crafted by You is the essence of this campaign, underscoring the idea that the modern bride plays an active role in shaping her wedding journey. The film aims to celebrate not just the warmth and relationships shared by the bride and her family but also shines a spotlight on the bride's agency in navigating her wedding journey.

This film, through a poignant yet subtle narrative, makes a bold and powerful statement and challenges expected societal norms. As the bride reflects on the changes marriage brings forth, she poses a question: why should the responsibility of adapting and adjusting fall solely on her?

The film then reveals the groom as an equal partner, ready to share the responsibility and navigate their new life post-marriage, together. The film aims to portray marriage as a beautiful union of equals, where both partners embrace change. It establishes the deeper message of equal marriages and focuses on the new age bride charting her own narrative.



The bride takes her loved ones through a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, crafting a day that reflects her unique journey.

The film features an ensemble cast including Tanishq’s brand ambassadors, Nayanthara for the Southern region and Mimi Chakraborty for Bengal, as well as the veteran actor Shobha Khote.

Pelki Tshering, CMO, Tanishq, said, "Rivaah by Tanishq sees marriage through the eyes of modern brides from regions across India. Today, with the evolving dynamics of relationships, our brides play an active role in crafting marriages that are uniquely theirs. Our campaign highlights the significance of equal partnerships, where both individuals embrace change together. Through this narrative, we celebrate every bride’s ability to create a marriage that reflects her identity, her path, and the future she and her partner will build together."

Speaking about the campaign, Kopal Naithani, Founder and Director, Superfly Films, said “The new Rivaah film raises the question of what modern marriages should look like. Traditionally, the burden of change and adjustment in a marriage has often been placed on the bride, reflecting societal expectations of women. However, the Rivaah film reimagines these norms by suggesting that the responsibility of change should not rest solely on the bride. Instead, it presents a more balanced and equitable vision of marriage, emphasizing mutual respect and shared responsibility.”

Arpan Bhattacharyya, Head of Creative, Lowe Lintas, Bangalore, said, “A marriage is a new chapter for all involved. Why then should the onus of changing, adapting, and compromising rest with the woman and her side of the family? A marriage of equals should mean that both sides take up the responsibility for change. Equally. That’s the message this campaign is designed to convey.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFcXEUDDA7w