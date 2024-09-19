Tally Solutions draws parallels with sports and biz management experiences

Delhi: Tally Solutions has unveiled its latest campaign for TallyPrime 5.0, featuring a series of digital films that aim to bring to life the simplicity of managing business compliance.

The “Easy as 1-2-3,” ideated by Mumbai-based agency Bombay Locale, and the team at Tally, is a series of digital films that showcases scenarios where Tally Prime’s features save time and reduce usage complexity.

Each film uses sports situations juxtaposed with real life business management experiences of how difficult and complex it can become for an entrepreneur to run their business operations.

Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Tally Solutions, sharing views on the campaign, said, “Our new digital films candidly illustrate how the efficiency and reliability of TallyPrime 5.0 simplifies day to day business and compliance management, by transforming complex processes into something as intuitive as 1-2-3. This campaign reinforces the product's value proposition and highlights its ability to make GST compliance a hassle-free experience for customers. With this campaign, we aim to reach and engage a wide audience and are optimistic about achieving 200+ million impressions, 2 million clicks, and connecting with over 12 million people”.

Osho Sidhant, Founder, Bombay Locale, said, “Through this campaign, we wanted to showcase how the latest update of TallyPrime has simplified daunting and tedious tasks of GST filing, reconciling books, detecting errors, and managing Input Tax Credit (ITC) — which once took hours — and can now be completed in minutes. We talked to business owners and tax professionals to understand scenarios where TallyPrime’s features save time and reduce complexity in managing their businesses. We nailed down the feeling of “ease” that the update has brought for business owners and tax professionals. The ‘Easy as 123’ concept perfectly captures how TallyPrime empowers businesses to handle complex compliance tasks just by clicking a few buttons and letting Tally take care of the rest.”

Credits:

Creative Agency & Production House: Bombay Locale

Founders: Osho Sidhant, Anupam Sidhant

Executive Producer: Rohit Kumar

Producer: Latif Sayed

Creative Director: Anupam Sidhant

Director: Anupam Sidhant, Astik Anand

Chief AD: Chinmay Shende

DOP: Kartik Avtani

Production Designer: Dayamay Paul

DA: Kunal Makwane

1st AC: Sagar Jeswani

Focus Puller: Abhishek Yadav

Production Manager: Samyakant Parida

Gaffer: Rahim Shaikh

Hair and Makeup: Anchal Asrani

Stylist: Dhruv Mungiya

Editor: Chinmay Shende, Astik Anand

Colorist: Debashis Sarmah, Tanmay Pathak

Animation: Debashis Sarmah

Voice Over Artist: Prashant Narula

Mix and Master: Hemant Khedekar