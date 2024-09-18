Take the ‘four bulls, one strategy’ route with SAMCO Multicap Fund

Delhi: SAMCO Asset Management has announced the launch of its latest advertising campaign for the SAMCO Multicap Fund. The campaign personifies the fund's investment strategy through four dynamic bulls— "Large-wa" (Large Cap), "Mid-wa" (Mid Cap), "Chhot-wa" (Small Cap), and "Chint-wa" (Smaller Cap). These characters represent the different market caps.

Developed in-house by Team SAMCO Mutual Fund, the campaign aims to captivate and educate investors through a storyline that highlights the power of diversification. Set to air across television and digital platforms, the campaign aims to inform how each market segment contributes to building an investment portfolio.

Viraj Gandhi, CEO of SAMCO Asset Management, commented, “Our new campaign for the SAMCO Multicap Fund underscores our commitment to innovative investment solutions. The 4-in-1 strategy—combining large caps, mid-caps, small caps, and flexible exposure—differentiates our fund and makes it relatable to a broad range of investors. This campaign is designed to communicate how our strategic approach to diversification empowers investors to capture growth opportunities across various market segments while maintaining robust defence against market volatility."