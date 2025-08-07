T Rajendar joins CRED to show why good credit matters

New Delhi: CRED has partnered with T Rajendar in a new regional campaign that places the performer’s distinctive screen persona at the centre of a financial literacy narrative.

The film addresses fans the brand refers to as ‘TR Nation, and comes at a time when Chennai is witnessing growing engagement with personal finance. According to findings from a CRED–YouGov survey, a significant proportion of respondents in the city are credit-aware, with 65% knowing their exact credit score, 52% indicating active adoption of credit, and nearly half relying on personal finance apps for money management.

Known for his dramatic style and many roles in the film industry, Rajendar appears in the video as a narrator, using his signature delivery to explain the idea of creditworthiness in a way that’s easy to understand.

In the film, a typical late-night doomscrolling moment transforms into a walkthrough of rewards that members can access by paying their bills through the app ranging from jewellery and holidays to gadgets, makeovers and other experiences.

Launched on August 6, the campaign will run for six weeks across Tamil Nadu. On the app, members in the state can access curated offers from local and national brands, alongside limited-edition T Rajendar merchandise available through the CRED Store.

Watch the campaign films: