Symphony beats the heat with new campaign

New Delhi: Symphony, in partnership with The Womb, has launched a new campaign. The ad emphasises the importance of providing the best for our loved ones, ensuring no compromises when it comes to their comfort and care.

Last year, Symphony executed the "Rimjhim Cooling" positioning.

Amit Kumar, Executive Director and Group CEO, Symphony, said, “Symphony is the world leader in air cooling, redefining comfort with innovative, energy-efficient solutions. Our commitment to technology, sustainability, and consumer needs makes us the industry's most trusted name. Reflecting this promise, our new campaign beautifully connects Symphony’s legacy with the deep emotional bond of family and cements our long-standing leadership position.”

Gaurav Sarda, CMO, Symphony, said, “We only want the best that’s there for our loved ones. However, our decisions often get muddled due to multiple options, features, price, etc. Our new campaign brings back the focus on what truly guides and inspires our decisions – the comfort and care of our loved ones. The #Priceless mother-son bond expressed in a candid, emotional moment reinforces that when it comes to caring for our loved ones, there can only be the best – there can only be Symphony.”

Dhaval Jadwani, CCO, The Womb, said, “Our research indicates that when it comes to providing the best solutions for their loved ones, people make no compromises. We focused on the deep emotional connection between a mother and her child, emphasising that when it comes to family, there can be no compromise. Our campaign highlights Symphony's commitment to providing the best for the most precious people in our lives.”

Suyash Khayba, CCO, The Womb, said, "India is a land of emotions. And jab Maa ki baat aati hai, there's no room for logic, for comparisons on price, for features, et al. Maa is a full stop. And it was this beautiful emotion that we wanted to convey. We got a stellar cast of nuanced actors to add gravitas to the simple yet unignorable story. We're very proud of this piece and hope Bharat connects with it too."

Watch the ad film:

Campaign Credits:

Agency - The Womb

Founding Partners - Kawal Shoor and Navin Talreja

CEO - Anurag Gupta

COO - Dhaval Jadwani

CCO - Suyash Khabya

Creative - Rohit Sharma, Makarand Berde and Praveen Margaj

Planning - Manisha Sain, Gaurav Joshi and Jasmine Tripathy

Account Management - Bushra Halim and Akshay Raj



Production House - Good Morning Films

Director - Shashanka Chaturvedi

Executive Producer - Robin Dcruz and Vikram Karla

Producer - Sheetal Jain