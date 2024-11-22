Swiss Beauty celebrates modern-day bride who takes the reins of her wedding

New Delhi: Swiss Beauty has launched its latest campaign, #SajDhajKe, celebrating the new-age bride who confidently takes charge of her big day.

Created by ad agency Thrive, at the campaign's core lies an ad film that follows her journey, navigating the chaos and joy of her wedding preparations. She is not just a bride—she is a multitasker, a planner, and the life of the celebration. From juggling professional calls to directing decorators, helping her friends with makeup, and stealing moments of laughter with her family, she is the epitome of modern womanhood in the truest sense.

But even amidst this lively whirlwind, something feels incomplete—that Shaadi Wali Feeling, the emotional realisation that it is her moment, her day, is missing. But it all changes when she finally sees herself in the mirror, looking like a bride glowing with Swiss Beauty makeup. The realisation finally dawns on her - Ladki jab sajti hai, tabhi dulhan lagti hai.

To expand the reach and impact of #SajDhajKe, Swiss Beauty is collaborating with influencers who will share their interpretations of not just the modern-day bride (#BridesAajKal) but of weddings (#WeddingsAajKal) and bridesmaids (#BridesmaidsAajKal).

Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, "At Swiss Beauty, we are passionate about celebrating the evolving roles of women in every facet of their lives. For the #SajDhajKe campaign, we have found our muse in the modern bride—an empowered woman who takes the reins of her wedding and balances tradition with a contemporary outlook. This campaign is not just about the bride but also how weddings have transformed from yesteryears to today, but what continues to stay at its core is the bride & her D-Day look."

As seen in the campaign video, the Swiss Beauty product range for the wedding season includes high-performance products, including long-lasting lipsticks, smudge-proof mascaras, and much more suited for extended wear during celebrations. The brand also offers exclusive gift sets for bridesmaids, allowing brides to share the joy of beauty and create lasting memories with their loved ones during this special occasion.

The film: